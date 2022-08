epa10095200 A laboratory technician wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) works inside the molecular laboratory facility set up by the Tamil Nadu Health Department to test the Monkeypox virus following four confirmed cases of the disease across the country, in Chennai, India, 28 July 2022. Several Indian states have started screening international travelers. On 23 July 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED