The fire, often malicious and fueled by the record heat, leaves destruction and extensive damage between Palermo, Messina and Catania. A group of 150 people from the villages "Primosole" and "Azzurro" was evacuated by the coast guard last evening in Catania. Pictured: Catania,Image: 624500069, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ITA, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia