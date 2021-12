ROME, ITALY, DECEMBER 06: Carabinieri officers check customers’ Covid-19 super green passes and documents inside a restaurant in Rome, Italy, on December 06, 2021. Starting from December 6 customers of cafes and restaurants and participants of social events must have a so called super green pass, a reinforced certification which they can obtain either through vaccination or recovery from Covid, not via a negative test result, while passengers of public transportation are asked a normal green pass. Riccardo De Luca / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM