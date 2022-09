epa09793774 (FILE) - Russian billionaire tycoon Alisher Usmanov attends the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) congress in Moscow, Russia, 24 March 2016 (re-issued on 01 March 2022). Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who is linked to English Premier League side Everton FC, has his assets frozen by the European Union in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV