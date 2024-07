(240726) -- BEIJING, July 26, 2024 Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM) -- Huge waves lash the shore in Sansha Township of Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 25, 2024. East China's Fujian Province had relocated 156,800 residents as of 7 a.m. Thursday as Typhoon Gaemi, the third typhoon of this year, approaches, said local authorities. Meanwhile, 73 passenger ferry routes along the province's coast were suspended and 97 flights canceled. Over 29,000 people working on fishing rafts along its coast have been evacuated to the shore, and 733 fishing boats have taken shelter at ports and some 3,200 people aboard have been evacuated ashore, according to the provincial flood control office. Photo by Xinhua/ABACAPRESS.COM/Jiang Kehong)