epa09497244 An Afghan woman waits for her turn to renew her Proof of Registration (POR) cards at Drive (Document Renewal and Information Verification Exercise) Site Tarnab in Peshawar, Pakistan, 30 September 2021. Pakistan has updated details of more than 500,000 registered Afghan refugees as part of a country-wide campaign to issue renewed Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. Some 1.4 million already registered Afghan refugees are being verified and issued with new biometric cards through 35 sites and four mobile units. The last large-scale verification of refugees in the country was undertaken 10 years ago. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB