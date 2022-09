***EMBARGOED UNTIL 20.00 BST, MON SEPT 24TH (15.00 ET)*** Katie Raymann, postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Computational Biology and Bioinformatics at the University of Texas at Austin marks bees with non-toxic paint Feb. 09, 2017 . See national story NNBEES . Bees are being wiped out by Britain's most popular weed killer, warns new research. The active ingredient in Roundup destroys 'good bacteria' in the insects' guts - making them more susceptible to deadly infections, according to the study. It suggests glyphosate is contributing to the decline of honey bees and native species around the world. Bumble bees are expected to be similarly effected. The US research team advise gardeners not to spray it on the plants the vital pollinator is most likely to visit.,Image: 388145464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] ns.com, Model Release: no