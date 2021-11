epa09164873 Two peopl hug next to police cars at Central Station as the curfew ends at 4:30 AM in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 28 April 2021. The curfew that has been imposed since 23 January to curb the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease was discontinued on 28 April 2021 as part of a plan to gradually re-open the country from lockdown. EPA-EFE/Ramon van Flymen