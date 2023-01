epa10420408 Leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, burns a copy of the Kuran, while being watched by police officers, as he protests outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, 21 January 2023. Turkey said Sweden's defense minister visit was canceled as the country continues to permit protests against Turkey and Islam. EPA-EFE/Fredrik Sandberg/TT SWEDEN OUT