epa10066253 Belgium's Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne talks to media as he arrives for EU Informal Justice and Home Affairs Ministerial Meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, 12 July 2022. Ministers of the EU Member States, Ukraine and Moldova as well as representatives of EU institutions and agencies will discuss during the two-day meeting various topics including the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine for internal security, future challenges in the field of migration, and enhancing fight against child sexual abuse. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK