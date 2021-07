A health worker administers a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to an elderly woman during a vaccination against COVID-19 at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. Thailand has a record high of 86 new Covid-19 fatalities and 9,539 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported. Covid-19 Vaccination at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok, Thailand - 11 Jul 2021,Image: 620934663, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia