epa10497121 Crane vehicles try to remove pieces of damaged train wagons after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. Fire fighter and ambulance service crews remain at the scene, while special crews were using cutting tools and blow torches to cut and prise apart the remains of the carriages to look for people or bodies possibly trapped inside. According to the latest update by the fire brigade spokesperson Vasilis Vathrakogiannis, the death toll was 36 so far and 66 people had been taken to hospital, six of which were admitted to ICUs. EPA-EFE/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS