Cea mai mare tranșă de vaccin Pfizer, peste 511.290 de doze, a ajuns în România

epa08904374 Two Romanian health workers, in protection outfit, receive from two military men the boxes containing the first part of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines at the COVID-19 National Vaccine Storage Center, in Bucharest, Romania, 26 December 2020. Romanians are starting the vaccination on 27 December. Some 12.5 million doses of the vaccine are being shipped to European countries after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light to European countries to start COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming days using shot jointly developed by US company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT