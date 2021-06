epa05515640 Picture showing landscape of Fagaras mountains, showing the northern part of the high altitude road called 'Transfagarasan', 08 August 2014. This road, appreciated by motor bikers and passionate car drivers, crosses from north to south Fagaras Mountains. The portion of the dam Vidraru to Cartisoara crosses mountainous terrain at high altitudes and was built between 1970-1974, having a length of about 91 km. Fagaras Mountains are a mountain massif long of about 70 Km, part of the Southern Carpathians, having the highest peak mountain in Romania, Moldoveanu, with 2,544 meters. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT