Trei morți găsiți printre dărâmături, după explozia puternică dintr-un bloc, în Belgia

Eight missing after a heavy explosion in Turnhout: building largely collapsed. A four-storey apartment building in Turnhout, Belgium, has been largely destroyed after a gas explosion. The rest of the building is also in danger of collapsing, according to the fire department. Images show that half floors have collapsed