Donald Trump ar fi luat în calcul decretarea legii marţiale pentru a anula alegerile pierdute în faţa lui Joe Biden

epa08884446 (FILE) - A composite image made of file images shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden (L) speaks at his Election Night event in Wilmington, USA, 03 November 2020, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) arrives to speak at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 August 2020 (reissued 14 December 2020). The US Electoral College on 14 December 2020 confirmed that Joe Biden has won the majority of Electors' votes following the 03 November presidential election. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO