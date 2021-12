epa09660394 People queue at a pop-up COVID-19 antigenic testing site on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris, France, 30 December 2021. The number of new COVID-19 cases is surging past 200,000 per day, prompting the city of Paris to reinstate mandatory mask-wearing outdoors as of 31 December. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON