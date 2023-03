Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at his presidential palace, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, March 10, 2022. Erdogan suggested Wednesday, March 15, that his country could soon ratify Finland's application to join NATO, allowing the country to join the military alliance separately from Sweden.,Image: 762943019, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. PHOTO TAKEN FRIDAY, MARCH 10, 2023, Model Release: no, Pictured: Burhan Ozbilici,Recep Tayyip Erdogan