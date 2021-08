Deadly flash floods aftermath in Bozkurt town, Kastamonu, Turkey, on August 12, 2021. Twenty-nine people died as a result of floods in Bozkurt town of Kastamonu province, and another two people died in Sinop province, while one person went missing in Bartin province. Turkey Flash floods that hit three provinces in Turkey's Black Sea region. The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars. Hundreds of people were rescued by helicopters while 1,700 others were evacuated.,Image: 627021957, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia