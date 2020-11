Cum a sărit Turcia de la 7.500 la 30.000 de infectări zilnice într-o zi. Noua metodă de raportare dezvăluie ”furtuna perfectă” COVID

epa08831902 People wearing face masks walk at a bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 November 2020. The Turkish government has introduced partial curfews and other measures to curb rising COVID-19 cases in the country, while health experts call for a full lockdown and more transparency in pandemic data. Starting Friday 20 November evening, the Turkish government will impose partial weekend curfews between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on most citizens, while people under 20 and over 65 will be allowed outdoors during specific hours on weekdays, and cafes and restaurants will be closed for costumers on weekends. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN