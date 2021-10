Rușii merg în număr mare în Serbia, pentru a se vaccina cu seruri aprobate de OMS. „Am făcut Pfizer pentru că vrem să călătorim”

epa09100833 A medical worker directs patients that have come to receive a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at the Belgrade Fair vaccination center in Belgrade, Serbia, 27 March 2021. Thousands of vaccine-seekers from neighboring countries like Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia and Montenegro have crowded the Belgrade's main vaccination center after Serbian authorities offered free coronavirus jabs for foreigners if they show up over the weekend. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC