A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows smoke can be seen from burning vehicles/structures at several locations across the northern section of Snake Island, Zmiinyi Island, or Snake Island, in the Black Sea, 30 June 2022. Russian forces withdrew from the Black Sea outpost Snake Island, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on 30 June 2022. On 24 February 2022 Russian troops entered the Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES