epa09964988 The destroyed Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) building in Mariupol, Ukraine, 21 May 2022 (issued 22 May 2022). The Chief spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said on 20 May that the long-besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was under full Russian army control. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA