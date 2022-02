In this photo illustration, a warning message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish languages is displayed on a smartphone screen and in the background. Hackers carried out attacks on several Ukraine's government websites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, the State Service for Emergency Situation and others, reportedly by local media. This attack, on Ukrainian government web resources is the largest in the last four years.,Image: 652979035, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia