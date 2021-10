epa09147296 An elderly disabled Ukrainian man receives a dose of Chinese-developed CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19 vaccine at his home in Kiev, Ukraine, 20 April 2021. Ukrainian launched the vaccination of its citizens with China's CoronaVac vaccine on 13 April 2021. According to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, the ministry has completed all stages of laboratory testing of the vaccine. Police, people with disabilities and their caregivers, Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as people who will work during the 2021 external independent testing at schools, will get vaccinated with the CoronaVac vaccine, he said. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO