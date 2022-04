A woman rides on a train bound for Poland at Lviv station in Lviv, Ukraine on April 15, 2022. The number of refugees from Ukraine to foreign countries has exceeded 5 million.,Image: 683462692, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in Japan JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia