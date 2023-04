epa10447981 Ukrainian soldiers fire an anti-aircraft gun at a position near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 04 February 2023, amid Russia's invasion. Ukrainian servicemen have mounted a Soviet-era S-60 anti-aircraft gun on a truck for better mobility and fighting performance. The front-line city of Bakhmut, a key target for Russian forces, has seen heavy fighting for months. Russian troops on 24 February 2022, entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY SHESTAK