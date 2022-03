epa08366018 Exchanged prisoners are led accross a bridge harmed with land mines during a prisoners exchange between Ukrainian and pro-Russian militant's' sides, not far from the Schastye checkpoint near the pro-Russian militant controlled city of Luhansk, Ukraine, 16 April 2020. Ukraine is bringing home 19 of its citizens who have been held in captivity in the temporarily occupied territories during another stage of the prisoner swap on Donbas. Given the quarantine restrictions that are currently in force, those released will be sent for compulsory observation immediately, according to the President's Office. Mutual release of detainees is taking place in the 'all for all' format as local media report. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN HONCHARENKO