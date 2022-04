Proces de „derusificare”. Ucraina vrea să redenumească străzile care au legătură cu Rusia

Workers dismantle the Soviet monument to Ukrainian-Russian friendship, which was erected in 1982 as a symbol of the reunification of Ukraine and Russia amid Russia invasion of Ukraine. Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced on 25 April 20222, that the sculpture component of the monument would be removed and the giant arch above the workers would be renamed. Kyiv dismantles monument symbol of Russia- Ukraine friendship in Kyiv, Ukraine - 26 Apr 2022,Image: 686330573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia