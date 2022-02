„Am avut armele, am renunțat la ele și acum uitați-vă ce se întâmplă”. Cum a cedat Ucraina un arsenal nuclear uriaș, al treilea din lume, în urmă cu 30 de ani

Soviet made tactical ballistic missile complexes Tochka (Point) roll during a military parade in Kiev on August 24, 2016 to celebrate Independence Day, 25 years since Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Union. Ukraine marks the 25th anniversary of its freedom from Kremlin rule with moves to sweep away its totalitarian past and embrace a European future while grappling with its tense relations with Russia.,Image: 297820083, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia