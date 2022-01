epa09660506 Syringes with Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 booster shots at the COVID-19 vaccination hub of Termini station, in Rome, Italy, 30 December 2021. According to Emergency Commissioner General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, Starting 10 January 2022, Italy will administer booster doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 after four months from the last dose of the initial vaccination cycle instead of five months. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI