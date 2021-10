January 9, 2021, Palermo, Italy: Police officers are seen talking outside the bunker room..Matteo Salvini, former Interior Minister and leader of League Party, attends the preliminary hearing at the bunker room of Ucciardone Jail in Palermo, stands the accusation of kidnap and dereliction of duty, having denied the landing of Open Arms’ rescue vessel about 150 people on board in August 2019. According to the court’s decision, further documents need to be provided, so a postponement will be held on January (14th) and March (20th). In the aftermath of the court’s decision, both representatives of the Spanish NGO Pro-Activa Open Arms and Salvini, with his lawyer Giulia Bongiorno, held a press release. (Credit Image: © Valeria Ferraro/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)