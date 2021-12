epa03309141 Climbers on the way at the Aiguille du Midi at an altitude of 3842 meters, a part of the Mont Blanc mountain near Chamonix ski resort, France, 17 July 2012. Even if thousands of climbers every year are practising arround the Mont Blanc mountain, the highest mountian in Europe with 4810 meters, it stays a really dangerous place. On 12 June 2012 nine climbers have been killed and eight injured in an avalanche near the Chamonix ski resort. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET