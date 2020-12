epa08551512 (FILE) - A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain 13 November 2009 (reissued 17 July 2020). Britain's flagship aircraft carrier British Airways on 17 July 2020 confirmed the immediate retirement of its entire Boeing 747 fleet following the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on air travel and its business. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN