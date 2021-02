CATERS NEWS - (PICTURED Orla-May was put in a sandwich bag to keep her temperature up) A premature baby who was smaller than her mum's hand has survived being born 13 weeks early - after quick thinking medics saved her life with a SANDWICH BAG. Teeny Orla-May Rospo-Hughes weighed just one pound when she was born last month at just 27 weeks gestation. Her parents, Emily Rospo and her partner Samantha Hughes, were warned she may not survive. But now the tiny tot is thriving - after doctors saved her life by placing her in a humble sandwich bag to help regulate her body temperature after she was born.,Image: 589817409, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: It is not permitted to use or publish this image in a way which does not reflect a fair and true representation of the original context or in a manner which might be defamatory to any person or body or which is likely to bring the image Caters News or its licensees into disrepute., Model Release: no