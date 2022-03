epa09824618 A dead body lays next to a damaged car at the residential area where the debris of a Russian missile fell after it was shot down, in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 14 March 2022. At least one person have been killed. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY