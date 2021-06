epa09250356 (FILE) - A file photograph, shows professor Arturo Cruz, who was ambassador to the United States of the Ortega Government between 2007 and 2009, during the presentation of his registration as a candidate for president in Managua, Nicaragua, on 26 April 2021 (reissued on 05 June 2021). Arturo Cruz was arrested on 05 June at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport, as he was returning from a tour of the United States, just four days after the Judiciary established home arrest for the independent candidate Cristiana Chamorro Barrios, who was also inhibited from the electoral process. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres