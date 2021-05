May 5, 2021, Coquitlam, BC, Canada: Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule as her husband Brian Yule, who received his vaccination a day earlier, sits in the driver's seat at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. (Credit Image: © Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press)