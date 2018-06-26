Imaginile cu persoane faimoase și bogate au fost postate pe contul de Instagram Velvet Coke. Internauții au fost uimiți să descopere fotografii nemaivăzute până acum cu idolii lor, potrivit mirror.co.uk.
De la fotografiile vechi ale cuplurilor care nu mai sunt împreună, cum ar fi Brad Pitt și Jennifer Aniston, la fotografii clare cu celebritățile la ele acasă, aceste imagini reprezintă o viziune incredibilă asupra vieții unora dintre cei mai cunoscuți actori, muzicieni și comedieni.
Iată câteva dintre cele mai apreciate imagini postate de Velvet Coke:
When Lady Diana took her children to Disneyland, she made them wait in line like everybody else. This wasn’t the only time she wanted them to live a regular life; Diana took the boys to get hamburgers at McDonald's, rode the tube and the bus, and let them wear jeans and baseball caps. "She very much wanted to get us to see the rawness of real life. And I can't thank her enough for that, 'cause reality bites in a big way, and it was one of the biggest lessons I learned is, just how lucky and privileged so many of us are — particularly myself." William told ABC.
Robert Downey jr. & Sarah Jessica Parker – In the personal chat, Downey Jr., who dated the Sex and the City star from 1984 until 1991, shares with Stern why things probably didn't work out. "We were at a very conservative relationship concerning the fact that she was normal and I was out of my mind," he explains. "I did the best I could."
