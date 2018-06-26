Acasa > Ştiri > Stiri externe > FOTO | Un cont de Instagram a ajuns viral pe internet după postarea unor poze inedite cu vedete
26 Iun. 2018 12:45

FOTO | Un cont de Instagram a ajuns viral pe internet după postarea unor poze inedite cu vedete

FOTO | Un cont de Instagram a ajuns viral pe internet după postarea unor poze inedite cu vedete
Distribuie

Contul de Instagram a ajuns să aibă câteva sute de mii de urmăritori după postarea mai multor fotografii nemaivăzute cu vedete. 

Imaginile cu persoane faimoase și bogate au fost postate pe contul de Instagram Velvet Coke. Internauții au fost uimiți să descopere fotografii nemaivăzute până acum cu idolii lor, potrivit mirror.co.uk.

De la fotografiile vechi ale cuplurilor care nu mai sunt împreună, cum ar fi Brad Pitt și Jennifer Aniston, la fotografii clare cu celebritățile la ele acasă, aceste imagini reprezintă o viziune incredibilă asupra vieții unora dintre cei mai cunoscuți actori, muzicieni și comedieni.

Citeste si

Iată câteva dintre cele mai apreciate imagini postate de Velvet Coke: 

@davidspade you look fabulous (MTV Movie awards, 1996)

O postare distribuită de Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) pe

First photo of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston together, at a concert in L.A., June 1998.

O postare distribuită de Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) pe

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet behind the scenes of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

O postare distribuită de Velvet Coke ™ (@velvetcoke) pe

VIDEO/George Bețianu, boxer, taximetrist, afacerist. E milionar și vrea să-i ajute pe românii de-acasă. ”Încerc să fac poduri”

 

Loading...
Comentarii
← Inchide