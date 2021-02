epa09018335 A bitcoin in a slot-in drive reflects in front of a monitor showing credit cards, in Duesseldorf, Germany, 17 February 2021. For the first time, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin has exceeded the mark of 50,000 dollars. Most recently, it became known that Elon Musk, CEO of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla, is said to have invested 1.5 billion dollars in Bitcoin. In recent weeks, he had boosted Bitcoin as well as other Internet currencies with positive news via the short message service Twitter. Credit card provider MasterCard also announced that it would open its payment network to cryptocurrencies. Visa plans to help banks introduce trading with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by launching software with API access. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH