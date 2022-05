Ferrari Press Agency Ref 10890 Denisovan 1 20/09/2019 See Ferrari text Picture MUST credit : Maayan Harel/Hebrew University of Jerusalem Scientists have for the first time managed to create a portrait of one of the most mysterious of ancient human species.The reconstructions of a young female Denisovan are based on remains from a Siberian cave and could help us to learn more about our ancestors.They shared the world with anatomically modern day humans and Neanderthals.DNA from a fossilised finger found in the Denisova cave in Siberia’s Altai mountains was used to create a profile of what they may have looked like.The species was only discovered in the past decade and is generally accepted to have died out around 50,000 years ago.The reconstruction work by Hebrew University of Jerusalem.The work is also interesting because we don't know much about Denisovans apart from that they lived tens of thousands of years ago in Asia. OPS:This image by Maayan Harel, shows a 3D model of a juvenile female Denisovan based on a skeletal profile reconstructed from ancient DNA maps. Picture supplied by Ferrrari