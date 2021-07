epa08500706 Japanese ambassador to Italy, Hiroshi Oe, and his wife are aboard the gondola dedicated to them during the 'Vogada della Rinascita' in Venice, Italy, 21 June 2020. The rowboats, not only the gondolas but also the other traditional hulls of the lagoon, were the protagonists of the 'Vogada della Rinascita' which saw between 150 and 200 boats parading on the Grand Canal. The meaning of the event is that of a city festival with which, after the period of the lockdown due to the coronavirus emergency, the city regains its natural element, water. EPA-EFE/Andrea Merola