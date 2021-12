Un miliardar japonez, care vrea să joace badminton în spațiu, trimis de Rusia la bordul stației orbitale

epa09523772 Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin (C), space flight participants Yusaku Maezawa (L) and Yozo Hirano (R) attend a training session ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station, in Star City, Russia, 14 October 2021. Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano, led by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, will take part in a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) scheduled for 08 December 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / POOL