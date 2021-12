Un fost elev al unui seminar ortodox s-a aruncat în aer în apropierea unei mănăstiri din Rusia

epa09639894 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Moscow Region Prosecutor's Office shows Russian policemen near the building of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent after an 18-year-old graduate of this school tried to blow himself up, in Serpukhov, Moscow region, 13 December 2021. The Russian Ministry of the Interior released a statement on the day saying that an 18-year-old graduate of the educational institution entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium near the Vvedensky Vladychny convent in Serpukhov and 'blew himself up'. According to preliminary information, he and a 15-year-old teenager were injured in the incident, the statement added. EPA-EFE/MOSCOW REGION PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES