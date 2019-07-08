MENIU CAUTĂ
VIDEO | Momentul în care un fulger lovește o barcă! Imagini incredibile

O scenă incredibilă a fost filmată pe coasta de est a Statelor Unite, în apropiere de Boston.

Un fulger a căzut direct pe o barcă care era trasă acolo. Ambarcațiunea a suferit stricăciuni serioase, fiind „arsă” de descărcarea electrică.

