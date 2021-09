epa09477058 Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman and top candidate for the upcoming federal elections Armin Laschet (R), Green party (Die Gruenen) co-chairwoman and top candidate for the upcoming federal elections Annalena Baerbock (C) and German Minister of Finance and Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for the federal elections Olaf Scholz (L) pose for photo before live election debate in Berlin, Germany, 19 September 2021. The three candidates from the Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union and the Green party meet on 19 September for the final live debate prior to the elections on 26 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER