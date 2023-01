Busculada a avut loc lângă stadionul Jazaa Al Nakhla, unde Irakul și Omanul urmau să joace în finala Cupei Națiunilor Golfului.

#Iraq :Thousands of Iraqi fans around #Basra stadium 10 hours before the kickoff of the #arabiangulfcup final match Iraq v Oman pic.twitter.com/YBzietR901

A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq killed two persons and injured dozens Thursday. Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium are in critical condition.#Oman #Iraq #GulfCup #Basra pic.twitter.com/gwBAjsudZc