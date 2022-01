Un pensionar din India s-a vaccinat împotriva COVID-19 cu cel puțin 8 doze. Cum se simte bărbatul în prezent

epa09503025 A corporation worker collects data from residents for a COVID-19 vaccination at a slum as part of a door-to-door vaccination campaign during the fourth mega vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, in Chennai, India, 03 October 2021. The Tamil Nadu state government organised the fourth mega COVID-19 vaccination drive to vaccinate more people across the state. So far, India has administered over 900 million cumulative COVID-19 vaccines, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said on 02 October. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED