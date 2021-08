epa09157879 Policemen patrol the James Simon Park in front of the TV tower after midnight in Berlin, Germany, 25 April 2021. From Saturday 24 April 2021 a nightly curfew, between ten o?clock at night and five o?clock in the morning has been applied in Germany. As an exception, single person strolls or sportive activities between 10 o?clock and 12 o?clock at night are excepted. The so called ?Federal Emergency Brake? (lit.: Bundesnotbremse) measures, part of the ?Protection against Infection Act? (Infektionsschutzgesetz), shall help reduce rising Coronavirus infection numbers. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN