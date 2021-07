Twitchers have flocked to see an Egyptian Vulture that's been spotted on the Isles of Scilly - the first wild sighting of the species in Britain since 1868. See SWNS story SWPLvulture. Twitchers have flocked to see an Egyptian Vulture that's been spotted on the Isles of Scilly - the first wild sighting of the species in Britain since 1868. The bird was photographed yesterday (June 14) flying over Peninnis Head on St Mary's before relocating to Tresco, where it was perched in a pine during the middle of the day. The two previous British sightings of the bird were both shot - one at Bridgwater Bay, Somerset and Bristol, in October 1825 and another at Peldon, Essex, on 28 September 1868. The latter bird was killed by a farm worker who'd spotted a 'strange bird' feeding on a pile of recently shot geese.,Image: 615801815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email [email protected] , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia